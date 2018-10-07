Bhopal: Akhilesh Yadav dumps Congress

After BSP national president Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday ruled out any alliance with Congress in MP. Akhilesh’s announcement is likely to add to MPCC chief Kamal Nath’s headache, who is yet to come to terms with Maya’s decision to shun any alliance talk. In fact, Maya has gone ahead and released a list of candidates for assembly elections thus putting an end to any speculation on alliance talk. Akhilesh went a step ahead. Ruling out any tuck with Congress, he also announced poll alliance with Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) and the BSP.

Congress bid to dislodge the BJP in MP could take a severe beating if the three parties enter into an alliance, said poll pundits. BSP is said to have a hold over scheduled caste voters, while the SP enjoys good support in Muslims and Yadavs. GGP has a hold over tribals in Mahakaushal. The alliance will result in triangular contest and eat into Congress votes. In past elections, triangular contest has always benefitted BJP. Kamal Nath has been working overtime for an alliance with anti-BJP parties to avoid division of votes. He had been in talks with the BSP for long. Akhilesh too visited Bhopal and met Arun Yadav. However, Nath was busy in forging alliance with the BSP, he overlooked Akhilesh. Being shunned by BSP, he turned towards the SP but by then it was too late.