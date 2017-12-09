Bhopal: Ajay Singh urges PM to institute probe into RERA, PDS scams

Bhopal: The leader of opposition in the state assembly Ajay Singh has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to institute a probe by a retired Supreme Court judge into RERA and PDS scams that have taken place in Madhya Pradesh.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister, Singh said that mega scams, involving hundreds of crores of rupees, were scripted in Bhopal right under the nose of the chief minister. “In keeping with your pledge of ‘Na khaunga, na khane dunga’ you should ensure that the guilty are brought to book,” he said.

Referring to the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) scam, he said that in the state capital, hundreds of building permissions were hastily issue to builders by Bhopal Municipal Corporation just before RERA came into force in the state. “This was done so that the builders could be protected from the stringent norms prescribed in RERA,” he said. He also referred to Rs 200-crore diesel scam in BMC and the Public Distribution System (PDS) scam in which subsidised food grains meant for the poor, the disabled and madarsas were siphoned off by a nexus of traders and state government officials. The stocks were diverted to traders who sold it in the open market and made astronomical profits, he said.

Singh said that whenever such scams come to light in the state, a few junior employees are suspended or transferred and there the matter ends there. “The big fish are not even touched,” Singh stated in the letter.