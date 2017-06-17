Bhopal: ‘Across-the-board farm loan waiver not advisable’

Bhopal: Farm loan waiver has become a major issue in the country in general and in Madhya Pradesh in particular. What has given a fillip to the demand for loan waiver in Madhya Pradesh is the decision of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to waive crop loans of up to Rs 1 lakh of small and marginal farmers – a relief the ruling BJP had promised before the February-March assembly elections in the state.

Other governments too now come under pressure for a similar waiver. The impact of the decision can majorly be seen in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh in the form of farmers’ strike. The farmers of these states also started demanding loan waiver. The pressure of farmers on Maharashtra government was so much that they had to finally announce complete loan waiver to the farmers in the state.

Free Press spoke to some city people to have their view on loan waiver.

Raj Saini, artist

I think it should not be. First, farmers take loan and splurge the amount. When the time for repayment comes, they start demanding waiver. What is this? This is not the way. If the government launches a minute probe I am sure it will discover only 10 out of 100 farmers demanding waiver have a genuine reason. This ruckus is being created by anti-social elements. They know that farmers form a big chunk of voters and no government can afford to ignore them. From where will the government get the money for waiving the loans? From our pockets, of course!

Ravindra Soni, event manager

Very frankly, I am against it. I think we should develop the capabilities and skills of farmers instead of waiving farm loans. Farmers should turn entrepreneurs. There is need to develop a network for marketing of farm produce. There are many schemes for farmers, including crop insurance. But the problem is they are not being implemented properly. I think waiver is no solution.

Nitin Tejraj, theatre actor

Why not? If governments can waive loans of big industrialists, why not of farmers? After all our economy is agriculture-based. The present government came to power saying it was a well-wisher of farmers but it was doing nothing for their welfare. Nowadays, the prices of all commodities are increasing but still the farmers are not getting proper price for their produce. If the government cannot waive farm loans then they can at least waive tax on diesel for farmers. It can also provide electricity at a concessional tariff to them.

Aprajita Agrawal, social worker

Practically, it is not possible. The number of farmers is huge in our country. It is not possible for any government to waive loan of all farmers. I am not saying the demand of farmers is not genuine but it cannot be an across-the-board decision. All farmers are not poor. Some are stinking rich. They own big houses. They live a luxurious life. Only ten out of 50 farmers genuinely need farm loan waiver. Moreover, waivers encourage others to default on repayment.

Amrita Singh, civil services aspirant

Actually waiver is no solution. Why there is such a crisis in the field of agriculture? Why not in industrial sector? Over the past three or four years, the production of crops in the state is growing but the condition of farmers is deteriorating. The reason for this must be probed. They are in loss mainly because of middlemen. I think, the government should build infrastructure and skill farmers instead of waiving farm loan. They should also lower the interest rate on farm loans.

Pramod Mishra, owner of Swati Book Stall, New Market

I think, it should be done. If governments can waive loans of big businessmen and industrialists, why not of poor farmers? After all, they are our annadata.