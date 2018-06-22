Bhopal: Accused stalker tries to slit throat at police station

Bhopal: A youth tried to slit his throat with a broken piece of glass when he was brought to the Bazaria police station for allegedly stalking and molesting a girl. According to Bazaria police officials, a 22-year-old woman had filed a complaint of harassment against Chandra Prakash Suryavanshi two months ago. Police have booked him on the charges of molestation on Wednesday.

The incident took place when sub-inspector RK Gautam brought the accused Chandra Prakash to the police station to investigate the case. The victim, along with her father, was also there at the police station when the incident occurred. Gautam said that the accused and the victim entered into heated argument at the police station.

Chandra Prakash went emotional during the questioning and claimed that he was in a relationship with the victim. But when girl denied his claims, he lost his temper and hit a glass on his head. “I thought that the youth would attack the victim with that glass which was lying on the table, so I tried to defend her but instead he tried to cut his own throat. I also sustained injuries as I had put my hand on his throat when he hit himself. We managed to save him,” said the sub-inspector.

The incident took place in a room at the police station which was not under CCTV camera surveillance. Gautam admitted that there is no CCTV camera footage of the incident. Police have not imposed additional charges on accused in connection with the incident occurred at police station.