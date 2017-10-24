Bhopal: Absence of traffic signal chokes city’s busiest square

Bhopal: Rapid increase in the vehicular traffic has almost chocked the city roads, while driving through the squares and junctions have become a nightmare. The prominent squares on the city roads are witnessing huge traffic flow and have turned into accident prone zones for the failure of the authorities to ensure efficient traffic management in the city.

Traffic chaos at one of the busiest junctions near MP Nagar police station where traffic coming from side of Vallabh Bhawan, Police control room, board office square has become a routine nuisance. To add to the woes of the people, the traffic signals at this square are not working leading to huge confusion particularly during peak hours. And in absence of traffic lights, accidents are inevitable at this square.

Speaking to Free Press, additional superintendent of police (ASP) traffic Mahendra Jain said that people should follow the traffic rules while driving to avoid any untoward incident. On the question of traffic lights at the square, Jain said that the signals were under repair and that it would become functional soon.

Manohar Kushwaha, a regular commuter said that the traffic lights at both the ends are un-operational and while driving through the square one has to keep checking vehicles coming from all directions. Crossing the square is very risky and we feel very scared, he added.

Shailendra Joshi, a businessman said that the rotaries once caused huge traffic jams and it’s good that they have been removed. Since there is enough space for the vehicles, people are driving their vehicles on high speed and in absence of traffic signals situation become very chaotic at squares. There should be proper traffic signals to enable that one side of traffic is allowed to pass at one time, he added

Gaffar Ali, who had come to get fuel in his two-wheeler, said that in absence of traffic lights, driving on the roads particularly during evening hours becomes a nightmare. We feel very scared to cross the roads as traffic from every side converge at the square and in night people generally drive at high speed that might lead to some mishap, he added.

Mukesh Soni, who crosses the square almost daily said that the situation is terrible for the ones who have to take a U turn at the square, as there is no traffic arrangement in absence of traffic signals to ensure that no vehicle is coming from other side. Without any further delay, the authorities must ensure that proper traffic lights are arranged at the junction, he added.