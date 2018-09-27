Bhopal: About 30k government employees hit by reservation in promotion case

About 30,000 government employees are affected due to tangle in reservation in promotion case. As the issue could not be solved at administrative level, it reached in court for final decision. Since the case in court from 2016, state government had maintained status quo in promotions of the employees. Several employees have retired without promotion as the matter was sub judice.

Though there are no official figures, the government employees’ representative estimate that around 15,000 employees have retired without getting the benefit of promotion. This has affected their salaries as well, especially pension which is a lifelong benefit to a government employee. At present there are about 20,000 government employees who are waiting for promotion for the past two years.

“A draft is lying with the state government regarding reservation in promotion policy scrutinised by senior judicial officers. Time has come when they should implement that policy so that all government employees benefit from it,” said SL Suryavanshi, secretary of AJJAKS.