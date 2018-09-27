Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#AadhaarVerdict
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Bhopal / Bhopal: About 30k government employees hit by reservation in promotion case

Bhopal: About 30k government employees hit by reservation in promotion case

— By Staff Reporter | Sep 27, 2018 07:39 am
FOLLOW US:

About 30,000 government employees are affected due to tangle in reservation in promotion case. As the issue could not be solved at administrative level, it reached in court for final decision.  Since the case in court from 2016, state government had maintained status quo in promotions of the employees. Several employees have retired without promotion as the matter was sub judice.

Though there are no official figures, the government employees’ representative estimate that around 15,000 employees have retired without getting the benefit of promotion. This has affected their salaries as well, especially pension which is a lifelong benefit to a government employee.  At present there are about 20,000 government employees who are waiting for promotion for the past two years.

“A draft is lying with the state government regarding reservation in promotion policy scrutinised by senior judicial officers. Time has come when they should implement that policy so that all government employees benefit from it,” said SL Suryavanshi, secretary of AJJAKS.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Excess of Aadhaar injurious to health

    Aadhaar is good but an excess of it can be injurious to your health. That, in a nutshell, is the…

  • Bank mergers: Abracadabra! Mess vanishes!

    There is trouble that is bubbling inside India’s financial cauldron. The three witches cackle, stir their brooms in the broth,…

  • Better being unique than being the best

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the legality of Aadhaar restricting it to disbursement of social benefits and junking its…

  • Last days of CJI

    The 45th Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra has just three days to go before he vanishes into history…

  • An avoidable act

    It is sheer brazenness that the government has arranged to have the University Grants Commission to issue a circular to…