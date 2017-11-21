Bhopal: A teacher’s campaign draws warm response

Harda: Singing the national anthem and the national song should not be reduced to a mere formality. Unhappy with this state of affairs, a local teacher Mukesh Murlia, launched a campaign to promote collective singing of national anthem and the national song. “I was disappointed to see that in colleges, national anthem was rarely sung,” he said.

Murlia began by singing the national song and the national anthem to the accompaniment of music with his family members every morning and evening outside his house. Slowly, his neighbours joined in. The caravan kept growing and now singing of the two songs has become a permanent feature in many localities of the city with the elderly, the women, the children and the youth enthusiastically participating in it. The programme is held on Saturdays and Sundays at four places in the city. It is organised at 6 am on Saturdays at Nehru Stadium, at 10 am on Sundays at Middle School Ground, at 9 am on Sundays at Vrindawan Colony and at 5.30 pm on Sundays at Brijdham Colony. The programmes end with loud cries of Jai Hindi and Jai Bharat. The people greet each other with Vande Mataram. At some places, public address system is also used for the programme.

Muralia said that his main objective is to develop a feeling of patriotism among the common people. He feels that every resident of the town should know the two songs by heart and people should greet each other with Vande Mataram and Jai Hind instead of Namaste or hello. Ksushal Kabra, who is associated with the campaign, said that persons from all religions, castes and sects are welcome to join the campaign and strengthen national unity and integrity. Deepak Shukla, a teacher, who regularly attends the programme said that people of all age-groups participate in the campaign. “We just want to promoting and nurture love for the nation. There is no other objective”.