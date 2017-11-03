Bhopal: A setback to police’s initiatives for crime against women

Bhopal: The rape incident in Habibganj area, where the four men raped a girl is seen as a setback to the city police’s initiatives for crime against women. The police who have initiated “We care for you” drive and are patting its back for Nirbhaya patrolling work. But the fact is that the cases of eve teasing, rape, stalking and other crimes have not come under control.

Arun Gurtu, ex-director general of police, said that the cops should not only patrol for merely discharging their duty but should be sincere in their efforts to end crime. “The suspicious spots where such crimes occur should be monitored by police. Latest technologies should be used to question the persons who are found roaming in suspicious manner,” he remarked.

It is an issue of serious concern for the city police who are busy in helmet drive. These roadside habitual drunkards and drug addicts who are also involved in gambling can be found in every nook and corner of the city.

One of the accused in the case was facing murder charges and hence he should have been monitored by police. However, the cops failed to track the movement of the accused and he committed a serious offence. The spot where the incident took place is not far away from the RPF police station, which is again an indication of the fact that miscreants have no fear of police and other law enforcement agencies.

Kumud Singh, a social worker running an organisation Sarokar, said that the areas which are prone to such crimes should be identified. “Normally, police presence goes up where crime takes place. Few days later, one will hardly find police there,” Singh said.