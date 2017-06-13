Bhopal: 85-year-old woman goes on indefinite hunger strike

Bhopal: The 85-year-old woman, Kamla Bai Mewada, who was beaten up by policemen during the protest by farmers on Friday in Fanda village near Bhopal has gone on indefinite hunger strike. Kamla Bai is demanding the release of her son and four grandsons who were arrested by the police for their alleged involvement in stone pelting and damaging public property. Apart from the release of her family members, she is also demanded a meeting with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to narrate her ordeal to get ‘justice’.

Kamla Bai was beaten up by the policemen when she along with her family members were at their home located near state highway-18 in Fanda village during the protests by farmers on Friday. The police, who beat up her and her family members, alleged that they were involved in stone pelting and damaging public property. On Saturday, while CM was on ‘fast’ at Dussehra ground in Govindpura, Kamla Bai with plaster on hand tried to meet the CM along with her family members but was quickly taken away by the police from the venue.

“She is reluctant to take even a single grain of food till her son and grandsons come back to house. She was not even allowed to meet the CM who was claiming that she is willing to talk to the farmers and address their problems. She is constantly insisting to meet the CM, and refused eat anything till then,” said her 100-year-old husband Shivcharan Mewada while speaking to Free Press as Kamla Bai was resting and not in a condition to talk.

Shivcharan who was also beaten by the police and sustained injuries on his leg said that she had begged before the police not to beat her but they didn’t pay a heed to her.

“Last year in January she slipped in the washroom after which she had a surgery on her pelvic at a local hospital. The doctors had then put metal plates which got displaced during the scuffle by police on Friday. She was already on wheelchair after the surgery but now she is bedridden. They have fractured her hand which is a grave injustice to her in Shivraj’s rule who claims to give justice to all the poor in the state,” said Shivcharan.

“She is on fast since Saturday and consumed only water yesterday that too only after ex-sarpanch of the village insisted her to eat something but she agreed only on water. She is determined to have meal only with her son and grandsons who are in jail at present,” added Shivcharan.