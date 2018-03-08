Bhopal: 5000 non-teaching varsities staff go on indefinite strike

Bhopal: More than 5000 non-teaching employees of seven state varsities went on an indefinite strike on Wednesday. The strike will impact on the academic activities and day-to-day functions of universities. Association for non-teaching staff of state varsities had called for the strike for fulfillment of their 19-point charter of demands.

Associations regional secretary Lakhan Singh Parmar said, all the seven state varsities were united and would fight for justice till government fulfill their demands. Stating that they were protesting for the demands for the second year in a row, Parmar said that last year too, they had held agitation for the same demands including regularisation of daily wage worker, implementation of Seventh Pay Commission report, increase in medical allowance and other benefits, informed Parmar.

The strike is expected to hit the academic sessions, examination and pending results. Talking to Free Press, state varsities association executive body member claimed that that registrar of Rani Durgawati University has extended his sport to the agitating employees.

Protesting employees of APS University, Rewa didn’t allow the vice-chancellor, registrar and any other official to enter the campus. They held protest at the main entrance gate on the first day of state-level strike, informed Parmar.

Key demands of employees association

1. Regularisation of Contractual workers, daily wage workers and contingency workers according to order of government issued in October 2016.

2. Implementation of Seventh pay commissions recommendations.

3. Providing Pay-scale and time-scale

4. Increasing health allowance from Rs 1000 to Rs 3000 per month.