Bhopal: 500 Pink Booths, with women only staff, will be establish, says CEO

In a meeting held with the representatives of political parties MP’s chief electoral officer (CEO) VL Kantharao has asked the political parties to use eco-friendly election material, here on Sunday. He also urged them to observe model code of conduct and informed that the candidates have to submit an affidavit providing details of their criminal records. He informed that the candidates have to fill in all the columns in the nomination form mandatorily and the election expenditure is limited to Rs 28 lakh.

He added that for the first time in the elections the ballot paper for the service voters will have a bar code. 500 Pink Booth will be established in which only women officers and employees will conduct the election process. Similarly in about 20-25 polling stations only specially-abled employees will be appointed. He informed that the BLO will visit every house and will provide the voter slips and for the specially-abled voters the voter slip printed in Braille script will be distributed. In the state 65,341 polling stations will be established and at the critical polling stations videography will be done and the paramilitary forces will be appointed.

He informed that the situation of law and order will be assessed daily and the advertisement published in news papers and on electronic channels will be monitored.