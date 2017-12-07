Bhopal: 49 quintals of rice meant for poor seized from pvt godown

Bhopal: The officials of food and civil supplies department have seized 49 quintals of rice kept in the godown of a trader on Wednesday. The police on Tuesday had registered case against four people involved in illegal sale, purchase and transportation of food grains meant for Public Distribution System (PDS).

Food and civil supplies officer Jyotsana Shah said that two warehouses situated in Karond Mandi were sealed. On Wednesday, the team searched the warehouse of a trader and had found 49 quintals of rice. This belonged to government and was stocked illegally. The town inspector of Nishatpura S N Mukati said that police registered the case on report of MP Food and Civil Supplies Corporation against five people under the provisions of Essential Commodities Act.

The police had registered the case against director of Vikky Traders Ayaz Ali, director of Simran Traders Ravi Ahuja, director of Aman Enterprises Arvind Sahu and director of Khalid Transport Khalid Majid. Though police raided their houses and premises, the accused could not be found. Corporation MD Vikas Narwal has already suspended manager P K Tiwari and assistant manager Gopal Borwankar and they have been attached to Indore office. MP Food and Civil Supplies Corporation chairman Hitesh Vajpayee said he is waiting for report of district administration and police.“Corporation will take strict action against all the accused involved in irregularity. Case can be handed over to EOW after assessment,” he added.

Vajpayee should resign: Cong

Congress party chief spokesperson K K Mishra demanded resignation for Corporation chairman Hitesh Vajpayee following irregularities traced in PDS distribution. “The food grains meant for specially-abled and poor people were sold to private players. If this is happening in state capital, one can understand the situation in rural areas,” he said.