Bhopal: 40-year-old woman gang raped in Obaidullaganj

Bhopal: While the city is still to recover from the shock of the gruesome gang rape of a minor, another case of 40- year-old woman being gangraped in the neighboring town of Obaidullaganj has come to light. The incident took place on Saturday evening when the victim, who is a laborer, had come to Obaidullaganj railway station to board a train to Budni. Police have registered case against five unidentified persons and launched a hunt to nab them.

Superintendent of Police (Rail) Ruchivardhan Mishra said that the victim, a mother of four children, basically hails from Betul district. The woman had got separated from her husband and was currently living in Budni along with her children. The woman, who is a labourer was working at sites in Obaidullaganj and Mandideep. The woman, who had come to Obaidullaganj railway station could not get train ticket for Budni.

Since the train was to arrive after hours, the woman was not given the ticket. The woman then came out of the railway station where she met her brother-in-law Gyarsi Ram. Soon one of Gyarsi’s acquaintances joined them. Gyarsi asked the woman to go with the man on bike instead of waiting for the train. The woman agreed, and accompanied the man who was in mid-20s. While they were on the way, the man stopped his bike at a dhaba, where he made a few calls. Later, the man took her to a secluded spot near the dhaba and raped her.

The victim in her statement told police that since it was dark she could not muster courage to stop him. The man then took the woman to another place near the same dhaba. Soon four men reached the spot in a jeep and they allegedly forced the woman to consume liquor. Later, they took the woman in the jeep to culvert on Chandni river and allegedly gangraped her till late night. After the incident, thewoman reached her house in Budni in the midnight and finally on Monday evening she approached Habibganj GRP and reported the incident.

On Tuesday after her medical examination, a case of gang-rape has been registered against five unidentified men and search has been launched to nab them.