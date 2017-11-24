Bhopal: 4 Vyapam officials, 22 middlemen, 334 solvers named in charge sheet

Bhopal: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday has filed charge sheet against 592 persons in Vyapam case in the Designated Court, Bhopal. Those listed in the charge sheet included four Vyapam officials, three racketeers, 22 middlemen, 334 solvers and beneficiary candidates, 155 guardians of beneficiary candidates, 46 invigilators, two then officers of Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh (including the then director) and 26 officials of the four private medical colleges based at Bhopal and Indore (including chairman of the said medical colleges). The CBI had registered the case following the orders of Supreme Court on July 9, 2015.

During the investigation, it was discovered that some racketeers along with their accomplices were allegedly arranging solvers for beneficiary candidates in the examination. Explaining the modus operandi, the CBI officials said middlemen followed an engine-bogey system for pairing of candidates to take examination in alleged connivance with certain Vyapam officials. In this, a bright candidate (who had already taken coaching to prepare for the test and is well versed with the examination pattern) would be allotted a roll number just ahead of a not-so-bright aspirant so that the latter could cheat from him, they said. The bright candidate would act as engine and the other as the bogey, the official said.

The examination was conducted on June 10, 2012 and thereafter, result of the examination was sent to the DME by Vyapam for counselling and allotment of successful candidates to various medical colleges which was done from July 17, 2012. DME roped in MPONLINE Ltd for conducting 1st round of counselling and online seat allotment whereas the 2nd round of counselling, which was done only for admission against a limited number of vacant seats, was offline and was conducted from September 20, 2012 to September 25.

Giving further details of the case, they said on the basis of successful selection, the bright students would then take admission only in the four private medical colleges named based at Bhopal and Indore, despite they being in the merit list and hence eligible for admission in government institutions. These successful candidates, in connivance with middlemen and office-bearers of private medical colleges, would later withdraw their admission, the officials said. Instead of reporting these vacancies to state government department concerned, the college authorities would fill these seats through management quota charging a hefty amount from the candidates.

The students who took admission through the management quotas were not the ones who sat in the examination, the officials said. When CBI took over investigation of this case, 145 accused persons were either unidentified or untraced. Majority of such accused persons were solver candidates who in connivance with accused middlemen had given wrong addresses on their application forms and were thus, not traceable.

Identifying such persons with their names and photographs without any other detail being available was a stupendous task for CBI. CBI used various innovative techniques to identify such accused persons. During the course of investigation, CBI had discerned that these solver candidates were amongst the medical college students or bright medical aspirants taking coaching in the States of MP, UP, Bihar, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Maharashtra.

Painstakingly, CBI collected pertinent details of students of various medical colleges and coaching institutes spread all over these states and succeeded in preparing a database of more than 10 lakh of such students. CBI had also found the role of two other officials who were responsible for non-compliance of directive of the Court regarding counselling for MBBS admissions and has recommended departmental action against them.

Further investigation in the case is continuing. CBI had earlier on October 31,2017 had filed a charge sheet against 490 accused persons in a case relating to alleged irregularities in PMT-2013 Examination conducted by Vyapam in the Court of Special Judge for Vyapam Cases, Bhopal.