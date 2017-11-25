Bhopal: 4 people cross-examined in gang rape case

Bhopal: Vendor Lallan of Habibganj railway station, RPF constable Anup Kaushal, Vijay Motghare of Kotilya Academy (coaching centre), contractor Vijay Chauhan deposed in district and sessions court to record their statement in connection with GRP gang rape case. District and sessions court is holding daily trial in the gang rape case.

Gang rape was reported on October 31 at railway track near GRP, Habibganj railway station. Throughout the day, Lallan was crossed examined during in-camera hearing. In the evening, other witnesses like Anup Kaushal, Vijay Motghare of Kotilya Academy were cross examined. The victim was studying for UPSC examination in the Academy. Similarly, Vijay Chauhan who is associated with construction work also deposed for recording statement. Victim’s parents have already recorded their statements in the court.

Investigating officer Hemant Shrivastava said, “Habibganj railway station vendor Lallan has been produced in the court for statement. It is fast track court. We’ve collected evidence to arrange all links in proper series.” Additional government pleader Reena Verma said, “Four witnesses – vendor Lallan of Habibganj Railway station, RPF constable Anup Kaushal, Vijay Motghare of Kotilya Academy, Vijay Chauhan (contactor) were brought for statement in the court of ADJ Savita Dubey. More witnesses will be produced for cross examination.”