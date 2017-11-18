Bhopal: 35 potters from across India exhibit artful items

Bhopal: As many as 35 potters from across the country have showcased a wide variety of ceramic items under the much awaited exhibition-cum-sale organised at Gauhar Mahal. The price of ceramic items exhibited at the 7th Potters Market and exhibition- 2017 range from Rs 10 to Rs 10,000. The five-day exhibition which began on Thursday has been organised by Bhopal Studio Potters. The potters have come from Goa, Auroville, Rajasthan, Lucknow, Bengal, Hoshangabad, Bombay, Baroda, Pune, Andretta (Himachal), Delhi, Nagpur and Bhopal.

For the potters, it is more than market. The exhibition has provided them a platform to build friendly network and entrepreneurship.

Mumbai-based artist Sejal Sethi has displayed pierced potteries like lamps in cut work which cost from Rs 1,500 to 5,000. Sethi told Free Press that she had been participating in the expo for three years. “I have displayed my works in other states too but people in Bhopal like and understand art. I wait for this expo.” She has exhibited bowls, mugs and cups too.

Another Mumbai-based artist Lidwin Mascarenhas said, “I have exhibited my works in various cities and our purpose is to earn profit but Bhopal is only city where we come for enjoyment. Here, we get friendly atmosphere. The people of the city give the value of art. They ask intelligent questions.” She has displayed earthen items in animated form, which cost from Rs 300 to 4,000. The African mask with framing is available for Rs 2,500. Artist Rutvij Mistry from Vadodara has displayed high fired terracotta works, which also include small toys. “I am participating in this expo for three years. I like it; especially the way senior artists are welcomed by the organiser.”

Mumbai-based artist Sultana Khan who has been participating in the expo for seven years said, “We don’t come here for selling purpose only. I enjoy coming to this expo. I have displayed sculptures and platters. Their price varies from Rs 800 to Rs 8000. The sculpture priced at Rs 8,000 is in bronze glaze.”

Anu Cheeran from Kerala has displayed terracotta works including home decors, show pieces, platters. “Most of my work is inspired from nature. In Bhopal, people have sense of art and they respect art. Also, we get encouragement from senior artists,” she said. Artist Neha Singh from Gwalior has displayed ceramic goods with themes based on Sufism. Their price ranges from Rs 100 to Rs, 10, 000.

Artists of Bhopal Nirmala Sharma, Suchita Rai, Veena Singh have displayed experimental ceramic works, which include potteries, wash basin, earrings and sculptures. Sharma has showcased potteries depicting poems of city-based poets Vinay Upadhyay, Prem Shanker Shukla and Nidhish Tyagi.

Power point presentation by senior artists, live demonstration of Raku and Obvara firings are also being held. The photography workshop is being organised under guidance of Amitabh Bhatacharaya.