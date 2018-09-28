Bhopal: 35 lakh traders in MP to observe CAIT’s call of Bharat bandh against Walmart-Flipkart deal

Nearly 6 lakh retail traders in Bhopal will observe bandh on Friday in response to nationwide call of confederation of all India traders (CAIT) to protest against Walmart-Flipkart deal. An estimated 35 lakh retail traders will support the bandh in MP. CAIT has called for a nation-wide Bharat bandh to protest against Walmart’s acquisition of Bengaluru based e-commerce giant Flipkart and FDI in retail.

CAIT state general secretary Bhupendra Jain said, “Walmart-Flipkart deal violates the FDI policy of India. It will adversely affect the small businessmen, whereas the FDI in retail would spell a disaster for SMEs, small Industries and for national economy as well,” CAIT general secretary added.