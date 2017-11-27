Bhopal: 3 MANIT techies land fat pay job with software giant Microsoft

Bhopal: Multinational software giant Microsoft has hired three BTech (computer science) final year students of MANIT for an annual package of Rs 22.5 lakh each. Mayank Maheshwari, Anurag Gupta and Ayush Rathi are on cloud nine after being selected by the software giant before even completing their degrees. They will be working as software developers in the R&D wing of the company. All of them first appeared for online written test and in second stage cleared interview at the Hyderabad campus of Microsoft.

Mayank, Anurag and Ayush do not know how many aspirants took the online test but after shortlisting, 162 were called for interview. Of them, only seven have been selected and three of the lucky ones are from MANIT. They have been issued their joining letters. “It is a dream come true

for all of us”, says 21-year-old Maheshwari. His family lives in Vidisha, where his father is a businessman and his mother a homemaker. “My hobbies are playing cricket and watching Hollywood TV series”, he says.

According to him, they had started preparing for the campus placement when they were in the second year. “I was constantly in touch with my seniors and took tips from them”, he says. Maheshwari gives credit for his success to his family, college and friends. 20-year-old AYUSH RATHI says they were selected for the online test through referrals. He says that he was taking online software coding competitions regularly. “I spent around 4-5 hours every day practicing software coding”, says Ayush.

His father is a cloth merchant in Bhilwara (Rajasthan) and his mother manages the household. “My inspiration is my elder sister who works as a software developer in Dell and is posted in Bengaluru”, he says. Ayush likes dancing and singing. “My parents could not believe that I have been selected by this software giant when I told them first about it”, Rathi says.