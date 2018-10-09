Bhopal: 3 cases of ‘rape’ of minor in 24 hours

Four cases of crime against women have come to fore in the last 24 hours in the state capital. Girls in the three incidents of rape are minors. In the first case MP Nagar police have booked a 50-year-old security guard of a girls hostel for assaulting a girl, who is preparing for competitive exam, on intermittent night of Sunday-Monday. TI Upendra Bhatti said, “The 22-year- old girl lodged complaint against the guard. We have launched a manhunt against the guard.”

In another case a social activist approached police after 12-years-old girl was found to be pregnant. Police claimed to have found in their probe that fiance of her elder sister Imran had been raping her for seven months. In third incident that came to light police claimed that an one Prahalad Pal allegedly raped a 12 years old girl while she was visiting a neighbourer’s house. The girl went into shock and depression after the incident. But she narrated her ordeal to her family members after a few days. They reported the matter to the police. The accused has been arrested.

In the fourth incident police have booked Himanshu Prajapati for raping 15-year-old girl, whom he met in a religious function just a fortnight ago. They developed a friendship. However, last night, he entered the house and raped her. When she raised an alarm her family members came and took Prajapati to police station.

TI Radheshyam Rahgar said, “ They developed friendship as they are dropouts from the same school. The accused has been arrested.”

The accused have been booked under 376 of IPC and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act)(POCSO Act)(where victims are minor). Besides, On Sunday, a minor was lured by ice –cream and raped in car in Gandhi Nagar.