Bhopal: 3 bills presented in assembly, 2 get withdrawn

Bhopal: Three private bills were presented in the state assembly on Friday of which two were withdrawn after the ministers’ assurance while one was accepted.

Congress MLA Ramnivas Rawat presented the bill in which he asked to ease up the process of preparing the caste certificate. He said the students of SC/ST and OBC face problems while obtaining the caste certificate as they are required to provide state domicile papers from 1950. This creates problems for migrants, nomads, de-notified tribes and others.

In response, general administration minister Lal Singh Arya said that they have sent 25 letters to union government seeking request to change the procedure. He said state government will send another letter shortly. The bill was withdrawn eventually.

Similarly, BJP-MLA K D Deshmukh presented the bill on excluding Gowari community from the OBC list. Congress MLA Hina Kanwre also supported the bill. He said that the union government has granted them ST category. They are unable to draw benefits given to ST because community has been placed in OBC list in MP.

Minister Lalita Yadav told them that posts of two members at OBC Commission are vacant. “The decision will be taken as soon as members will be appointed,” Yadav said. This bill was also withdrawn.

Three BJP MLAs Ranjeet Singh Gunwan, Shankarlal Tiwari and Ashish Govind Sharma and Congress MLA Hina Kanwre demanded rail facilities in their areas. The parliamentary affairs minister Dr Narrottam Mishra accepted the bill and said it will be sent to centre for approval.