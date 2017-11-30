Bhopal: 29 end life, 109 die of cardiac arrest in 2 yrs

Bhopal: The state government has admitted that a large number of its police force works under stress and suffer from depression. Since January 1, 2016, 29 police officers and policemen have committed suicide while 109 have died of heart attack. Home minister Bhupendra Singh stated this in Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday in a written answer to a question posed by MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia.

The minister said that the suicides grew at the rate of 30 percent and heart attacks by 81 percent per year since 2013. He said that the police department is under-staffed. As a result, work overload is leading to stress among police personnel. He said that the policemen are being encouraged to exercise regularly and perform yoga to keep stress at bay. The government is also recruiting more policemen to bring their numbers at a par with the need.

Stating that non-sanction of leave cannot be a cause for depression, he said that the policemen are entitled to all types of leaves. Directives have been issued to give one day off to policemen from constable to inspector levels every month. He said that besides other leaves, the women cops are entitled to six months of maternity leave and male cops to 15 days of paternity leave.

