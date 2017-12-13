Bhopal: 2,600 benefit from mega health camp

Multai: Chetna Regal Welfare Society, Multai, organised a mega health check-up camp at Ghat Biroli village of Pattan block in Multai tehsil on Tuesday.

The chief guest was Betul MLA Hemant Khandelwal. Others who were present included Multai MLA Chandrashekhar Deshmukh, district panchayat vice-president Naresh Phate, former municipal committee chairperson Ravi Yadav, district BJP vice-president Varsha Gadhekar and municipal deputy chairperson Rekha Shivhare. Doctors from AYUSH department, Betul, Debte Hospital, Varud, Community Health Centre, Prabhat Pattan, City Pathology Lab, Betul and Padar Hospital, examined patients suffering from skin diseases, diabetes, joint pain etc.

Free medicines were provided to the patients. Addressing the function, Khandelwal said that there can be no greater service to humanity than freeing a person from physical pain. Chandrashekhar Deshmukh said that such camps can help identify diseases when they are at initial stage. Around 2,600 people of 20 villages benefited from the camp.