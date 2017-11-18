Bhopal: 2-year jail for Congress spokesman in CM defamation case

Bhopal: A special court here has convicted Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson K K Mishra in a defamation case filed by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Additional District Judge Kashinath Singh ordered two years of imprisonment to Mishra and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him. Mishra has been granted bail.

Mishra had levelled allegation against chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh wherein he said that they were involved in Vyapam scam. He had revealed this at a press conference in 2014. In June 2014, a defamation suit was filed against Mishra on behalf of the chief minister after Congress party spokesman said that some people from Sadhna Singh’s native place Gondia were recruited as constables against the norms in state transport department.

The court passed an order against Mishra for want of proper evidence. The prosecution team said that the unsubstantiated allegations by Mishra had lowered the dignity of a person (the chief minister) who is holding a constitutional post.Government pleader Anand Tiwari said if Mishra fails to pay the fine, he will have to serve three more months in jail.

Mishra, while talking to Media in court premises, said, “ It is unfortunate that former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala is in jail over irregularities committed in 300 recruitments, while in MP, over one lakh cases of irregularities have been brought to notice in Vyapam scam. I have been awarded jail for raising the correct issue. I will continue to fight against corruption.”

Advocate Ajay Gupta, who appeared on behalf of K K Mishra, said, “We will challenge the lower court decision in High Court. We will go up to Supreme Court.” Mishra is the second Congress party leader who has been convicted in a defamation case. Earlier, ex-Mahidpur MLA Kalpana Perulekar was convicted in defamation case for showing morphed photograph of the then MP Lokayukta Justice P P Naolekar on November 30, 2011.