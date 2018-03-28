Bhopal: 19-year youth was on steering, dint possess licence to drive truck

Bhopal: The driver who was steering the truck which killed a journalist in Bhind on Monday did not possess a licence to drive heavy vehicle., Chief minister on Tuesday ordered a CBI probe into the case, even as the police prima facie have ruled out any criminal conspiracy.

The Bhind based TV journalist was run over by a truck driven by 19-year-old Gehna alias Ranveer Yadav. The driver who had fled the spot after the accident was arrested late Monday night. The driver told the police that he hit the journalist while trying to save a woman pedestrian coming from opposite side.

The journalist, Sandeep Sharma, who worked for a news channel in Bhind, had complained to the district higher police officials about threats to his life after he carried out a sting operation on the illicit sand mining. The 35-year-old journalist was talking on his phone by the side of Ater Road in front of a police station when the truck, used to ferry sand, ran over him on Monday.

SHO Kushwaha told reporters that said that the accused Ranveer, a resident of Gudupura, had licence to drive light motor vehicle. Another driver Ramveer, who used to drive the truck, was busy in a marriage. Ranveer was asked to take the truck to Bhind to get it repaired as it had developed some technical snag. Ranveer drove the truck from Gudupura to Bhind. The police had institute SIT probe in the case. The team also includes FSL officials.

Denying any criminal conspiracy, he stated that senior police officials are investigating the case and the mobile call record of the accused are being analysed. Ranveer told reports that he was driving the truck and one Bhure Bhai asked to get the truck repaired. Ramveer who had the truck keys handed it to me and I drove the truck to Bhind, he added.

“I was driving the truck in 3rd of 4th gear when near Kotwali police station a woman came in front of the vehicle, I tried to save the woman. When I saw back through the rear glass, I found that one man had fallen down. I thought that someone had slipped,” said Ranveer defending himself. “I told Bhure Bhai about the incident and he said ok and that he will look into it,” said the accused driver, adding that he doesn’t drive the truck but accepted that the truck is used in sand mining.