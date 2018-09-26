Bhopal: 1500-yr-old ruins of residential structures discovered in Satna

Archeologists have discovered remains of over 1,500-old residential structures during excavation at Manora in Satna district. The remnants, probably of some regional kingdom, belong to Gupta period and are indicative of a major ancient settlement in the area. State archeology department is undertaking excavation work in Manora’s Kaimur hills for last few years. The excavators recently stumbled upon remains of a regional kingdom as old as 1500 years on the hill.

The structures seem to be remnants of palace of the regional ruler as it has two big halls and other spaces which are generally found in large-sized residential complexes. The archeology department in past have come across temples and other residential structures; the fresh discovery is an indicative of presence of regional kingdom in the area. Among other discoveries from the area include temples, iron nails, iron clamps and other articles. As per locals, the area has connections with the mythological character Banasur. Anupam Rajan, state archeology commissioner said that the new discovery is an indication of a major settlement in the area. We are continuing the work to find out what actually existed in the area, he added.