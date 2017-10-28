Bhopal: 12 PHE officials served notices over financial anomalies

Bhopal: The Public Health Engineering department has issued notices to its 12 officers and one retired official in connection with financial irregularities in the execution of Bundelkhand Mitigation Package. A probe report submitted by the Chief Technical Examiner (CTE) has indicted 15 officers – three retired- for gross anomalies in implementation of rural drinking water supply scheme in the region.

Notices have been issued to 12 officials, including one retired, while two other officials whose names figured in the report will not face any action as they retired from their services four years back. The six teams probing into the allegations of anomalies had found that out of 1269 rural water supply schemes, 997 were non-functional.

Congress MLA Mukesh Nayak had sought information from the PHE department about the action being taken against the guilty officials. Nayak talking to Free Press said that notices have been issued to 13 officials, including one retired officer. The department had prepared 1287 rural drinking water supply schemes for six districts of the region and for the same an amount of Rs 100 crore was allocated.

However, instead of preparing sustainable schemes, the PHE department officials failed to keep proper track on the execution of the scheme causing huge loss to the exchequer. Their apathy defeated the very purpose of the scheme and led to financial bungling in its execution.

The UPA government had announced Rs 3680 crore mitigation package for Bundelkhand region to fight prevailing poverty, drought and check migrations in the region. Several projects to ensure development in the six districts including Sagar, Damoh, Chattarpur, Tikamgarh, Panna and Datia were to undertaken.

15 officials found guilty of anomalies include

The then-superintendent engineer (SE) posted in Sagar CK Singh presently posted in Bhopal. Executive engineer (EE) posted in Sagar Ajay Jain presently posted in Bhopal. The then EE posted in Sagar BK Ahirwar now posted in Gwalior. The then EE posted in Damoh Vijay Singh Chouhan presently suspended, the then EE posted on Damoh NS Bhide now posted in Neemuch. The then EE posted in Damoh now retired. The then EE posted in Panna Dinkar Masulkar now posted in Chindawara. The then EE posted in Panna KP Verma now posted in Ratlam. The then EE posted In Tikamgarh NR Godia now retired, the then EE posted in Tikamgarh Mahendra Singh now posted in Panna. The then EE posted in Chattarpur PK Guru now posted in Bhopal. The then EE posted in Datia SC Kalsia now posted in Gwalior. The then EE posted in Datia SL Dhurve now posted in Mandla. The then EE posted in Datia Hemu Kumre now retired and the then EE posted in Datia Jitendra Mishra now posted in Chattarpur.

– In accordance with the MP Civil services norms, no action has been taken against NR Godia and Hemu Kumre, who retired some four years back. However, a notice has been issued to S L Ahirwar, who retired on October 2014.