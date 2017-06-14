Bhopal: 12 other dist hospitals to become super specialty

Bhopal: The government has decided to upgrade district hospitals of 13 districts as super specialty hospitals. This was decided at the cabinet meeting held here on Tuesday. The district hospitals of Ujjain, Ratlam, Dewas, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Gwalior, Morena, Satna, Bhopal, Betul, Khandwa, Sagar and Datia will be upgraded. Members of families living above poverty line will get medical treatment at CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme) rates (below market rate) while it will be free for BPL families. Among others, knee and hip replacement facilities would be available in these upgraded hospitals.

At the meeting, some ministers wanted to know what criterion has been adopted for selection of the districts. Some of them wanted the hospitals in their districts included in the list. The cabinet also cleared creation of 77 posts in order to provide services of higher standard to the patients in medical colleges and hospitals affiliated to these colleges.

Moreover, the cabinet has decided to form state-level Karigar Ayog for socio-economic rights and to study problems of artisans involved in Hathkargha, hastshilp, Resham, Mati Kala, etc activities (unorganised sector) and its solutions. Commission will comprise three members.

The cabinet has given its approval for “Madhya Pradesh Information Technology” (Electronics Service Delivery) Rule -2017 under the Science and Technology department.