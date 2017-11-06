Bhopal: 12 injured in group clash over land dispute

Shajapur: The situation at Salsalai village in Shajapur district turned tense on Sunday after two groups clashed over land. As many as 12 persons were injured in the clash, police said. Condition of four is said to be critical. Mob also pelted stones on police party, vandalised and set few shops and vehicles on fire. Police cane charged and fired tear gas shells to scatter mob from the site.

According to information, matter erupted here at the village situated about 40-kilometre from Shajapur district headquarters when half a dozen people attacked one Prakash Mewada, while he was sitting outside his shop near bus stand at around 10 am over some unknown reason. Mewada’s family members and others rushed to rescue him from the attackers. As Mewada’s supporters advanced, attackers fled from the site leaving him injured.

In a retaliatory move, Mewada family members and others attacked those who were involved in the attack. Both groups pelted stones at each other as well as vandalised few shops and vehicles in the market. They also set few shops on fire. As situation went from bad to worse, police party from Salsalai, Akodiya, Shujalpur, Sarangpur, Shajapur rushed to the village and controlled the situation. Police also cane charged the mob and fired tear gas after they lobbed stones on police party.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that land dispute was the reason behind the attack. After the incident, additional director general of police (ADG) V Madhukumar along with Shajapur superintendent of police Shailendra Singh Chouhan and team of other senior officials visited the village and took stock of situation there.

SP Chouhan said that there was no communal angle involved in the incident, but it was just dispute between two groups. We deployed sufficient police force in the village and situation is now under control. Police has already launched manhunt for those involved in the inferno and so far police have arrested more than two dozen people.

Fire fighter suffers cardiac arrest

One of the fire brigade employee’s was admitted here at the hospital after he suffered cardiac arrest. According to superintendent of police Shailendra Singh Chouhan informed that Mohan Pushpendra was on duty where he fell unconscious. At the time of incident, he was in Salsalai village dousing the fire. He was admitted in the hospital and undergoing treatment. Doctors treating him informed that his condition is out danger and he is recovering well.