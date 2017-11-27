Bhopal: 12-day stormy Assembly Winter Session set to begin today

Bhopal: The twelve-day Winter Session of state assembly is going to start from Monday and will conclude on December 8. The session is going to be stormy as Congress is all set to corner state government on issues, including Vyapam and Bhavantar yojna and increasing crimes against

women. During the Winter Session, ten sessions will be held at the Assembly. Recently the CBI had submitted the charge sheet of the Vyapam PMT-2012.

The report had raised many questions on STF and also on CBI. Names of officials, who were questioned by STF and are out on bail, did not figure in CBI’s charge sheet and congress will not loose the opportunity to take up the matter in the Assembly. The opposition party will also target the

government over increasing crime against women in the State. The recent Bhopal gang rape case and negligence of police officials, molestation and sexual harassment of female staff by their senior officers are some of burning issues the government will have to face.

The farmers problems related to Bhavantar will also rock the assembly session. According to Vidhan Sabha principal secretary Avdesh Pratap Singh, in the assembly secretariat 3,635 questions have been filed. In all 201 information of call of attention have been received. Thirteen adjournment motions will be brought in the session. 32 private bills will be present in the Assembly and for zero hour 54 information have been received.

On Monday, newly elected Congress MLA from Chitrakoot Nilanshu Chaturvedi will take oath as member of the Assembly. The speaker of the assembly Seetasharan Sharma will also hold all party meeting on Monday evening seeking cooperation of all MLAs in running the session.