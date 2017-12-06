Bhopal: 11-year old seeks action against netizens for insulting Rahul

Bhopal: A member of Rashtriya Bal Congress, Kanishak Dubey has filed a complaint with the cyber police seeking action against netizens using derogatory adjectives to refer party vice president Rahul Gandhi on social media. Ashish Dubey, father of the complainant, said that people while posting messages on social media are using objectionable adjective while referring to Rahul Gandhi

The 11-year-old Kanishak in his complaint to the cyber cell has demanded action against the group admin for posting such messages, Dubey said while talking to Free Press. Speaking on behalf of his son, Dubey said that he was not just speaking for his leader, but also wants that no one should post such objectionable statements even against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rashtriya Bal Congress is a unit of Congress party in which boys and girls ageing from 8 to 16 years can become the member.

SP Cybercrime, Shailendra Chouhan said that they have received the complaint seeking action against people involved in using objectionable adjectives against the Congress leader. Police is looking into the matter and will take the action accordingly, he added.