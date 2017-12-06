Bhopal: 1,000 athletes to get annual scholarship of Rs5 lakh each for eight years: Rathore

Bhopal: Every year 1000 talented young sports persons would be identified and given a scholarship of Rs 5 lakh each per year, for eight consecutive years under “Khelo-India’ scheme, said Union minister for youth affairs and sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore here on Tuesday.

Under Union government’s Khelo-India’ scheme, sport meets will be organised at school and college level to identify and groom young sporting talent, said the minister while interacting with the media persons on the sidelines of Shikhar Khel Alankaran Samaroh here. Khelo-India programme will develop sport culture in the country and will tune the standard of competition at the school and colleges level, the minister said. “We will have a coach bank and the players can easily approach them. Besides, the trainers and coaches will be get due respect in the country,” said the minister.

Besides, incentives given to coach will be divided and now even coaches at grass root level will get their share, the minister informed. Twenty per cent will be given to grass root level coach, 30 per cent to development coach and rest of 50 per cent to coach at national level coach who support players at International events including Olympics, he added.

Sports stadium considered to be white elephant will now be maintained by companies under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Rathore said. The minister also informed that mobile apps having information and contact number of the sports complex and playgrounds will be launched.

Stating that consistent effort is required in sports to give best performance, Rathore while addressing Shikhar Khel Alankaran Samaroh earlier here, said : “No one counts who performed best yesterday. One wants to see best performance in current event.” Speaking about the reservation for sports persons in government jobs, the minister said that the quota should be fixed and never be lapsed.

Eklavya awardees to get govt job: CM

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared that now even Eklavya awardees will be given government job in the State. Currently this incentive was available only to Vikram awardees. They will be given job in police department at constable and ASI level, Chouhan said. “The state government is committed to promote sport and we will continue to felicitate the players. In January, women cricket team is coming, he said. I will ensure proper implementation of all the recommendations of Union government and State sports department.”

Only disciplined persons can achieve goal: Yashodhara Raje

State minister for sports and youth welfare, Yashodhara Raje Scindia said that children should be well disciplined if they want to pursue sport. Only a disciplined person can achieve goal, said the minister, adding that they should keep morale and confidence level high to attain desired goals in life.

Sportspersons felicitated for making country proud

A number of sports-persons who have made country proud at national and international events were feted on the occasion. Vikram Awards, Eklavalya Awards, life time achievement award were distributed to the players. Rs 25 lakh each was given to Rio Olympian (wrestler) Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati. Rio Paralympics silver medalist Deepa Malik was handed over cheque of Rs 40 lakh, while Rs 50 lakh each was given to Devendra Jhajhria and Mariyappan Thangavelu. Mariyappan Thangavelu and Varun Singh Bhati have made India proud by winning the gold medal and bronze medal in the men’s high jump T42 category event at the Rio 2016 Paralympics. While Devendra had won gold in Javelin throw at Paralympics. Besides, Rs 5 lakh was given each women hockey players of Women Hockey Academy who participated in Rio Olympics. Rs 3 lakh was given for snooker player Kamal Chawla.