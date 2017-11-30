Bhopal: 1.5L students to benefit under Medhavi Vidhyarthi Yojana

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that top 1.5 lakh candidates who will make to the merit list of JEE main examination will be covered under Mukhyamantri Medhavi Vidhyarthi Yojana. The state government will bear their fee of engineering colleges where they will take admission. He also announced that a students’ panchayat will be organised soon.

Chouhan was speaking at the function organised at Lal Parade ground on Wednesday. The function was organised by state BJP unit to felicitate Chouhan for completing 12 years in office. At the function, Haryana Governor Prof Kaptan Singh Solakni conferred Subhash Chandra Bose Leadership Award on Chouhan. Union minister for rural development Narendra Singh Tomar presided over the function. The chief minister held an interaction with students on the occasion.

In his address, Chouhan said that in last 12 years he took every decision keeping the common man in mind. He said that with people’s cooperation, he will make Madhya Pradesh the world’s best state. Speaking on the occasion, Solanki said that Madhya Pradesh has forged ahead under the leadership of Chouhan. He said that Chouhan is a dedicated and sensitive leader and despite occupying a top post for so many years, he is miles away from arrogance.

Tomar said that Chouhan has built a state of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s dreams. “Before 2003, Madhya Pradesh was languishing in extreme backwardness and lacked even basic amenities,” he said.