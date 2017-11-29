Begging not a Crime if donedue to poverty:Centre to HC

New Delhi: Begging should not be a crime if it is done due to poverty, the Centre on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court which wondered if anyone begs out of compulsion or by choice. The Centre’s stand came on two PILs seeking basic human and fundamental rights for beggars in the national capital and for decriminalising begging, reports PTI.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and C Hari Shankar asked, “If anybody beg out of compulsion or choice? Have you ever seen somebody begging out of choice?”

The central government, in an affidavit, said that at present, 20 states and 2 union territories have either enacted their own anti-beggary legislation or adopted the legislation enacted by the other states.