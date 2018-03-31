BCI to meet & discuss issue of impeachment motion against judges

The release said the agenda included “the action of some of the advocates on the issue of motion of impeachment against the judges of High Court/Supreme Court”

New Delhi : The issue of the alleged role of some lawyers behind reported moves to impeach judges by Parliament is likely to come up before the general council meeting of the Bar Council of India (BCI) here today.

The apex lawyers’ body, in a release, said another agenda of the meeting would be to consider a report of its sub-committee on whether members of Parliament and legislative assemblies should be allowed to practice as advocates.

In February, the committee had recommended that MPs, MLAs and MLCs could be allowed to pursue legal practice, despite getting elected as legislators, subject to certain conditions.

The release said the agenda included “the action of some of the advocates on the issue of motion of impeachment against the judges of High Court/Supreme Court”.

Several advocates besides the Congress and other opposition parties have been reportedly making efforts to bring an impeachment motion in Parliament against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

The BCI is also slated to discuss the recent order of Supreme Court on the issue of banning the lawyers from going on strike.

Recently, the apex court held that irreversible damage was being done to the judicial system by lawyers going on strike and said that the court has decided to act tough against the erring advocates and bar associations which passed resolutions for strike.

The top court had asked the Centre to file quarterly reports on the basis of which contempt proceedings could be initiated against them.