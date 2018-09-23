Avenge brutalities on Jawans: Bipin Rawat

Jaipur : Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Saturday called for avenging Pakistan Army and terrorists’ brutalities on Indian soldiers, saying it is time to give it back to them in the same coin, “not by resorting to similar kind of barbarism, but in a manner that the other side must also feel the same pain.”

His remarks came a day after India called off the proposed Foreign Minister-level talks with Pakistan following the kidnapping and killing of three J&K policemen, and also a few days after a BSF soldier’s mutilated body was recovered in the Jammu sector.

Addressing a press conference on the centenary celebrations of the Battle of Haifa, which Indian soldiers in World War-I won against then Ottoman Empire forces on September 23, 1918, Gen Bipin Rawat said there was a need to change strategy against Pakistan.

“It’s time to give it back to them in the same coin but not by resorting to similar kind of barbarism. But I think the other side must also feel the same pain. And that is something we certainly will contemplate on,” said the Army chief.

On New Delhi calling off talks with Pakistan, the Army chief said: “Our government’s policy is quite clear. We strongly believe that talks and terror cannot go hand-in-hand. Pakistan needs to curb this menace of terrorism and should not allow its soil to be used by terrorists against our people.”

The Army chief said the government has been successful in getting Pakistan isolated on the international level, reports IANS.

“Now, Pakistan has been internationally isolated; once America was like a close relative of Pakistan, but now America has sidelined the country. Certain actions must have been taken by our government which brought this result,” he added.

Gen Rawat said Indian forces in the last one year have given befitting reply to Pakistani firing and shelling across the border. “Casualties and damage is much higher on their side,” he said.