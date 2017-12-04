Audi Brings New Offers As Year Comes To End

Under the offer called Audi Rush, the luxury carmaker is trying to lure buyers with discounted prices of certain cars and delayed EMI options. The discount of up to Rs 8.85 lakh is only available for the petrol variants of A3, A4, A6 and Q3.

The discounted prices are as follows:

Audi A3 35 TFSI Premium Plus: Rs 26.99 lakh

Audi A4 30 TFSI Premium Plus: Rs 33.99 lakh

Audi A6 35 TFSI Technology: Rs 44.99 lakh

Audi Q3 30 TFSI Premium: Rs 29.99 lakh

The regular ex-showroom prices of these cars are as follows:

Audi A3 35 TFSI Premium Plus: Rs 31.99 lakh

Audi A4 30 TFSI Premium Plus: Rs 38.94 lakh

Audi A6 35 TFSI Technology: Rs 53.84 lakh

Audi Q3 30 TFSI Premium: Rs 33.40 lakh

Audi On Offensive, Plans To Launch 20 Electrified Models By 2025

Additionally, buyers have the option to go for a deferred EMI plan. Under this scheme, buyers can drive home an Audi with just the down payment while EMIs start in January 2019. The offers are applicable across all Audi dealerships.

As we get closer to 2018, we can expect to see attractive offers on surplus stock. While many consumers consider the date of registration of the car to calculate its age, the clock actually starts ticking as soon as the car rolls off the factory. A 2017 car will obviously have a lower resale value compared to a 2018 model even if the difference is only of a month. That discourages buyers from buying new cars in December as they postpone their purchase to the subsequent year. Lucrative deals from manufacturers and dealers help maintain the sales momentum and negate the losses due to lower residual value with an upfront discount, lower interest rates, freebies or an EMI-free period.

*All prices ex-showroom