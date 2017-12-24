ASI hangs self from wireless tower; blames seniors for torture

BHOPAL : Blaming mental torture by higher-ups, Satish Raghuvanshi, an ASI posted in the Bahadarpur police station of Ashok Nagar district, committed suicide by hanging himself from the wireless tower near the police station. His body was found hanging from the tower on Saturday at 6 am, following which his relatives and the members of his community kicked up a ruckus. Later, TI B S Gaur and SI Ravi Kaushal were suspended.

Raghuvanshi, in his suicide note, said that Gaur and Kaushal were responsible for his death. He also indirectly held the SP responsible for forcing him to take the extreme step. In his suicide note, Raghuvanshi stated that his annual increment was withheld by SP without giving him an opportunity to present his side. He said that he has been in service for 36 years and he was in great mental distress due to the punishment meted out to him.

Raghuvanshi said that the police department would take care of his family after his death. The suicide note also stated that junior-level officials are exploited in the name of discipline. He also complained of not getting leave and not being able to spend time with his family.

The ASI was transferred from Kotwali police station to Bahadurpur. His annual increment was withheld as a punishment for not passing on case diaries to his replacement.

As soon as the family members and relatives of Raghuvanshi came to know that his body was hanging from the wireless tower, they gathered at the spot and did not allow the body to be brought down. After a ruckus that lasted for more than eight hours, the body was brought down. The relatives then placed the body in front of Kotwali police station and continued their protest. They were demanding registration of criminal cases against all officials named in the suicide note. The relative charged SP with taking away Raghuvanshi’s mobile phone and his suicide note from his pocket.

District collector B S Jamaud said that a magisterial probe will be ordered into the incident. He said that all aspects will be looked into.

VIP duty might have stressed him: SP

According to D S Bhadoria, SP, Ashoknagar, the ASI might have been under stress due to the continuous visits of VIPs to the district. Pressure of work might also be responsible. He said that whatever facts will emerge during the probe would be investigated. The charges levelled by his relatives will also be verified.