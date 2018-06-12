Arvind Kejriwal’s dharna at L-G office is “mockery of democracy”: BJP leader Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: Delhi BJP leaders termed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues’ sit-in at the L-G office a “drama” and “mockery of democracy”, and claimed that it was done keeping in mind the general elections next year.

Manoj Tiwari, the chief of Delhi BJP, alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had created “illusions” in 2013 and 2015, and is creating another “illusion” over the full statehood demand in view of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He said the demand of full statehood requires debate and Kejriwal should participate in it instead of staging dharna at the Lieutenant Governor’s office.

“Making mockery of Democracy, No Work only Drama (sic),” Tiwari tweeted.

No Work only Drama… ध्यान भटकायो पार्टी के किरदार संघर्ष बनाम मज़ाक https://t.co/X48qcTBVpf — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) June 12, 2018

“A new film of Chief Minister is running in Delhi. Its title is ‘Chahe Kuch Karlo, Hum Nahin Sudharenge’ (Do whatever you wish, We will not change),” he said.

The Delhi BJP chief said that he would lead a protest march at Kejriwal’s residence at 10 am tomorrow over the water crisis being faced by the people of the national capital.

MPs, MLAs, leaders and workers of Delhi BJP would take part in the protest. BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta alleged that Kejriwal and his colleagues were indulging in “arm-twisting and threatening” to influence the L-G over their demands.

“Forcible occupation of the L-G office, dharna on the road and illegal demand for action against IAS officers clearly establish anarchist mindset of Kejriwal and his team,” Gupta told reporters.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, spent last night at the waiting room of the L-G’s office to press for their demands including a direction to IAS officers to end their “strike” and approval to the doorstep ration delivery scheme.

AAP leaders and workers camped outside the chief minister’s residence today asserting that they would continue the fight for the rights of the people without any compromise.