Arunachal Pradesh: Lohit Brigade helps youth with education, job Lohit

Arunachal Pradesh: The fruits of development do not fully reach the edge of the country in the Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh, but the Indian Army has come to the aid of the younger generation here in multiple ways. From training youths to join the army to helping school children to take a tour of the developed parts of the country, the army is making all-out efforts to develop the district.

The Labour and Employment Officer of Lohit district, Lee Ete told ANI that youths from five districts of the state are trained with the help of two battalions of the Indian Army- 11 Grenadiers and 82 Mountain Brigade. With the efforts, 50 youths have been selected in the Army.

“Initially, 327 kids registered, out of which 250 qualified the physical and medical test, and they are being given good training here. After a month of coaching and training, 50 youths from five districts – Lohit, Namsai, Anjaw, Lower Dibang Valley, and Upper Dibang Valley – have been selected in the Army,” Ete said. Ete further said that training is conducted in Lohit district and trainees come from other districts as well, which creates problems in their accommodation, among other issues.

“Some don’t even have enough money to buy shoes,” he added. After speaking with the trainees, it was found that despite such hurdles, the zest of serving the country is alive within them. Close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and fairly cut off from the rest of the country as well as development, a small school in the district, the Lohit Goodwill School, has also benefited from the Indian Army’s initiatives.

The Dao Division of the Army is helping children living in Kibithu and areas of Walong to see development in rest of the country, so that they remain motivated in these cut off areas. To this end, thirty children were sent to Delhi and Agra. One of the students, Anju Dorji, said that the trip showed a stark comparison between development in the national capital and the lack of it in her own district, which suffers from poor infrastructure.

Savitri Tamang, a teacher at the school informed that many students drop out as education is not easily accessible. With China developing rapidly just across the border, a lack of development here felt even more. “They (China) are so developed, and it feels like we are left behind. Facilities should also be provided here, and our country should help us move forward,” Tamang said.