Armymen mark Yoga Day with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev at Siachen

Leh , Army personnel guarding the Siachen glacier, the highest battleground on earth, in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir, observed the International Day of Yoga today with Padma Vibhushan Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. Sadhguru also provided them important tips to tackle challenges posed by the high altitude. Over 250 personnel deployed at various posts in Siachen, located between 18,000 to 21,000 feet, rolled out their yoga mats at the crack of dawn to practice asanas with Sadhguru, the founder of Coimbatore-based Isha Foundation.

Welcoming the response and participation of the Army personnel, he said it was “most exhilarating and humbling to be with the Siachen warriors” on the fourth International Day of Yoga.”May the nation celebrate the valour and sacrifice of these men. It is heartening to see the enthusiasm and involvement of the soldiers to make yoga a part of their lives,” he said. After the session, Sadhguru spoke to the soldiers and officers at the base camp on a range of issues, particularly the importance and benefits of yoga for health, well-being and inner balance at high altitudes.

He had arrived at the Leh Army base yesterday where he addressed a group of 350 soldiers and officers. Sadhguru also laid wreath at the Hall of Fame memorial and paid tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives in various battles and confrontations since the Independence, spokesperson of the foundation Rahul Dubey told PTI. He said Sadhguru, who reached the Leh Army base camp on June 19, left for the Siachen base camp the next day. Under Sadhguru’s guidance, this year, the foundation teachers and volunteers are in the process of imparting scientifically designed Yoga modules to the country’s armed and paramilitary forces, including the Army, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) , Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Dubey said. Before departing for Leh, Sadhguru addressed members of the armed forces at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Tamil Nadu, on June 17.