Lucknow: Taking note of protests by police personnel against the arrest of their colleagues in connection with the killing of a tech company executive here, the Uttar Pradesh Police Monday said it has taken steps to thwart such agitations. The executive, Vivek Tiwari, was shot dead allegedly by constables at the Gomti Nagar locality in Lucknow when he refused to stop his car for checking on September 29. Two constables, Prashant Chowdhury and Sandeep Kumar, were arrested after an FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by Tiwari’s colleague Sana Khan, who was travelling with the executive.

“We have taken cognizance of rumours that some messages are being circulated on various social media platforms urging police constables to boycott work on October 10,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anand Kumar said. “We have also taken note of reports in this regard and taken steps to ensure that nothing of this kind happens. As for rumour mongering, action has already been initiated,” he said.

Kumar said whenever reports of indiscipline are being received, action such as suspension, removal or arrest is being taken. “We are identifying people who have either protested or instigated others to do so. We are identifying their role, and accordingly action will be taken,” he said.

Directives have also been issued to officials concerned to collect information about inciting messages. On Friday, the state police had ordered a probe after pictures of constables wearing black ribbons on their arms in support of the two arrested constables were found trending on the social media platforms. This also led to suspensions and transfer of certain policemen in different parts of the state including Lucknow.