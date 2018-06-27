Anoop Chandra Pandey to be new UP Chief Secretary

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday named senior IAS official Anoop Chandra Pandey as the new Chief Secretary of the state, an official spokesman said.

Pandey is a 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and currently posted as the Industrial and Infrastructure Development Commissioner (IIDC).

Credited with the success of the UP Investors’ Summit in February this year, Pandey takes over from Rajive Kumar, a 1981-batch officer, who is retiring on June 30.

The Chief Secretary-designate supersedes seven officials including Raj Pratap Singh, Deepak Singhal, Praveer Kumar, Chandra Prakash, Chanchal Tiwari and Sanjeev Saran.