Amit Shah is all praises for capping of knee-transplant price

New Delhi: In the wake of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) reducing the selling price of knee implants by almost 70 per cent, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah has appreciated the move by the Narendra Modi-led Central Government and said the Centre is making effort to help the poor in the country.

In his blog, Amit Shah has explained the minutae into Centre’s knee-capping scheme and asserted that unlike today, the earlier governments didn’t pay heed to the common man’s needs. “In the past, the common man’s need was neglected due to the success or the failure of the gross domestic product, the economic growth rate and the stock index. But this government is making effort to help the poor in the country,” he said. Shah further said that the Centre is continuously trying to make this facility available in every corner of the country.

“The Modi Government launched a plan to make a public drug center in January 2015. About 500 essential medicines are available in 50 per cent to 95 per cent less amount in these centers. According to the latest data, more than one thousand public dispensaries have been opened in the country and the Central Government is continuously trying to make this facility available in every corner of the country,” he further added.

Earlier, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 71st Independence Day of bringing down the prices of knee surgery, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Ananth Kumar said that NPPA has fixed the selling price of knee implants from Rs. 54,000 to Rs. 1.14 lakh, depending on the type of transplant, which means nearly 70 per cent lower than most of the surgeries’ cost.

However, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be added. The price for the chromium Cobalt knee implants that rule about 80 per cent of the market share is now fixed at Rs. 54,720, which is currently available for between Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 1.5 lakh, while the Titanium alloy will now cost Rs. 67,110 that were earlier available for about Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 2.5 lakh.

The NPPA has also formed different slabs based on the implant material and the part of knee that needs to be replaced. The cancer patients, who need an implant, will now have to pay Rs. 1,13,950 for specialised implants. The earlier cost was Rs. 5 lakh and above. Kumar further stated that the government will take a stringent action against hospitals, importers, and retailers if they charge in excess of the MRP.