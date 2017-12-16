Amit Shah debuts in Parl, sits in front row

New Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah on Friday made his debut in the Rajya Sabha and was seated in the front row, right next to the seats reserved for the Leader of the House and the Prime Minister.

As soon as Shah entered the House a few minutes before the proceedings were to start, he was cheered by BJP members and ministers who clapped and thumped the desks.

Elected to the Rajya Sabha from his home state Gujarat in August, Shah was given the front seat in the second block of seats, earlier occupied by M. Venkaiah Naidu. Shah would keep company with ministers Ram Vilas Paswan, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Thawar Chand Gehlot.

Youngest MP Dushyant Chautala rides tractor

New Delhi: Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MP Dushyant Chautala, the country’s youngest parliamentarian, on Friday attracted eyeballs when he reached Parliament to attend the Winter Session riding a tractor. The 29-year-old MP from Haryana’s Hisar told PTI that he rode a green-coloured tractor in protest against tweaking of certain rules relating to the Motor Vehicles Act which, he claimed, would add to farmers’ woes.