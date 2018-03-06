Amid sloganeering Rajya Sabha adjourned for day

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was on Tuesday adjourned for the day amid sloganeering by opposition and TDP members minutes after it met at 3.30 p.m after multiple adjournments during the day.

The opposition MPs as well as those from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) trooped to the Chairman’s podium as soon as the House reconvened.

The MPs were shouting slogans against the government over various public sector bank frauds, particularly the Rs 12,600-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam involving Nirav Modi.

On the other hand, the TDP members were agitating and displaying placards demanding “justice” for Andhra Pradesh in terms of a special financial package for the development of the state.

The TDP is a partner in the National Democratic alliance (NDA) which is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Deputy Chairman P.J. Kurien adjourned the House for the day after his repeated appeals to maintain order and discuss issues failed to convince the agitating members.