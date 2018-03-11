Alliance still on, but will fight for AP rights: TDP

AMARAVATI: TDP, which pulled out of the Modi government this week, on Saturday said it’s alliance with BJP was still on, though it was ‘severely hurt’ by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s remarks on assistance to Andhra Pradesh.

It also described as ‘unethical’, the demand by YSR Congress asking the TDP to move a no-confidence motion against the NDA government at the Centre, reports PTI.

State Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu also told reporters that TDP has decided to ‘expose’ the Centre on what it has done or not done to the state – as promised in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 – by putting out relevant facts and figures before the people.