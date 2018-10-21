All-India Tiger Estimation-2018 : Exercise completed in MP, results in Jan–Feb 2019

Bhopal: All-India Tiger Estimation, 2018 exercise has been completed in MP. All data and photographs has been sent to Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, for analysis. The results are likely in January –February 2019. According to the national tiger survey-2014- MP trailed behind Karnataka. During the 2014 survey, 406 tigers were found in Karnataka, followed by 340 in Uttarakhand and 308 in MP, as per official figures.

MP had lost its tag of Tiger State to Karnataka. However, as per state census conducted by MP in 2016, 397 tigers were recorded with an increase of 89 big cats since the last counting done in 2014. Forest officials looking after tiger estimation Alok Kumar said, “Estimation process has been completed and all data have been sent to Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, for analysis. Data from all over the ountry, is sent here for analysis. Results are likely to be announced in January–February 2019. This time we are hopeful that tigers number will increase. In 2014, there were 308 tigers.”

India conducts the All India Tiger Estimation every four years. Three cycles of the estimation were completed in 2006, 2010 and 2014. These estimates showed estimates of 1, 411, 1, 706 and 2, 226 tigers respectively. The methodology has remained the same in the three cycles in terms of concept, but latest scientific developments in the field of animal abundance estimation have been incorporated and the best available science to evaluate tiger status has been used.