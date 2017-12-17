All about Chakras — Our magical tuning centres

Chakras are energy centres that help you align yourself with universal cosmic energies. There are more than 100 chakras associated with each individual but the most vital of them are the 7 chakras located within our body.

These chakras manage our physical, metaphysical and practical well-being. If our chakras are out of order, if they are not aligned or if they are not correctly activated, we face all kinds of physical, psychological, emotional and spiritual problems.

The seven chakras are also connected to the seven endocrine glands, which help take care of various physical ailments. Balancing and activating chakras correctly is of utmost importance for all of us. When all our individual energy centres are perfectly aligned, they raise the collective consciousness leading to a revolution of humanity.

‘Chakras’ is a universal phenomenon. Any human being born on this planet is born with these energy centres. It is entirely science-based and has nothing to do with religion. Even our planet earth has its own chakras. Therefore, it is very essential to be in sync with the universal energies to manifest what you want in life. Once you understand how these chakras work you can easily figure out how to help yourself and others.

Even the Kundalini Shakti, which is your life force, will gently rise once the chakras are aligned. When the lower chakras are aligned and activated, the third eye chakra also gets activated automatically. If your chakras are aligned, your aura is strengthened, and you can become a healer by default.

Balancing the chakras brings about a profound change in a person. When you change, your world will change too because the external world is a mere manifestation of your internal world. You will start noticing the changes if you continue with the processes geared to balance your chakras. One of the first changes you might observe is the way you now handle a hurt or wrong done to you. You’ll find that forgiveness now comes naturally to you. Even your anger will no longer have any ‘charge’. As adults, we are prone to nurse grudges against those who have hurt us. Our enemies often continue to live inside us for years. And each time we are reminded of their wrong-doing, we end up feeling the same pain all over again. But when our chakras are balanced, it is said, the memory might remain, the charge will not.

As the chakras stand for different elements, balancing them also balances the elements in our body. Each chakra, you now know, signifies a particular aspect of our lives. And, it is directly connected to the brain as well. Each time a chakra gets stimulated, the corresponding part in the brain too activates. Accordingly, our thought process changes. And when thoughts change, life changes.

As your chakras get balanced, you tend to function more from your higher chakras. Your spiritual growth then gets accelerated. Your aura now starts having a positive effect on others. With balanced chakras, as you turn more positive, forgiving and enlightened, you are likely to connect better with your team, have greater foresight, and even come out with solutions that are acceptable to the majority.