AIADMK wins back ‘two leaves’

Chennai : The Election Commission of India on Thursday lifted the freeze on the AIADMK’s name and symbol and awarded it to the faction headed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam holding that they enjoyed majority support in the party organisation as well as legislative houses. The ruling means that the rival group led by VK Sasikala, the jailed former aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran can no longer use the name AIADMK and its hugely popular poll symbol of ‘Two Leaves’.

As many as 111 MLAs, 34 Lok Sabha MPs and eight Rajya Sabha MPs had submitted affidavits in support of the Palaniswami-Panneerselvam faction. In contrast, only 20 MLAs (18 disqualified), and three MPs each of the two Houses had backed the group led by V.K. Sasikala, the jailed former aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. One Lok Sabha MP has since switched over to the Palaniswami camp.

The full bench of the Election Commission comprising Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti and Election Commissioners OP Rawat and Sunil Arora, gave its ruling after hearing numerous counsel representing three petitioners – E Madhusudanan, O Panneerselvam and S Semmalai – and multiple parties including Sasikala, Dhinakaran and Palaniswami, in the last nine months.