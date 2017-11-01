Age prime factor in compensation for fatal accidents

New Delhi : The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday laid down how the age of a road accident deceased should be factored for compensation to the victim’s family under the Motor Vehicles Act.

In a major judgment settling the families’ harassment by the insurance companies in calculating the compensation, the Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra fixed various rates for determining the deceased’s income, telling the tribunals and court not to go by the defective ready reckoner attached in a schedule in the act but use it only as a guide.

The CJI wrote the crucial judgment laying down the law while disposing of 28 pending petitions filed between 2014 and 2017. Other judges on the Bench were Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan.

The judgment imparts finality on how to compute the income of the deceased to pay the compensation as under:

If the deceased had a permanent job and below 40, 50% of actual salary shall be added to his income;

It would be, however, 30% if the deceased was between 40 and 50 years;

It shall be 15% of actual salary if the deceased was between 50 and 60 years of age;

If the deceased were self-employed or on a fixed salary and below the age of 40 years, 40% shall be added to his established income;

Addition would be 25% where the deceased was between 40 and 50 years of age and 10% where the deceased was between 50 and 60 years.

The Court also laid down that the actual salary or established income mans the income less tax.

It also bodily lifted three paragraphs from a 2-judge Bench’s 2009 ruling in Sarla Varma vs DTC & others (reported in 6 SCC 121) for the multiplier to be used by tribunals and courts for allowing deduction for personal and living expenses.